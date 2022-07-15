Sanchez (0-1) took the loss Thursday against Atlanta, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in five innings.

Sanchez got off to a rough start, walking Ronald Acuna and giving up a two-run homer to Dansby Swanson before recording an out. He then settled down and retired 11 of the next 12 batters he faced. He, again, gave up a two-run shot in the fifth inning, this time to rookie Michael Harris with two outs. Thursday's start was his first appearance since 2020 after sitting out 2021 and suffering a neck injury before debuting this year. Sanchez will presumably continue in Washington's rotation following the Midsummer Classic.