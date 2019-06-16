Sanchez (3-6) gave up two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three through six innings, taking the win against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Sanchez gave up a solo home run in the first inning but settled down to shut down the Diamondbacks. He has allowed home runs in each of the last three starts but also has delivered quality starts in three of his last four outings. The 35-year-old has a 3-6 record with a 3.84 ERA and a 8.1 K/9 through 13 starts this season. Sanchez will look to keep it going in his next start Friday against the Braves at Nationals Park.