Sanchez (4-5) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander tossed 80 pitches (50 strikes) before exiting his final outing of the season. Sanchez wasn't able to match his strong performances from 2018 or 2019 this time around, managing to deliver only one quality start in 11 trips to the mound and posting a 6.62 ERA and 1.66 WHIP through 53 innings, his worst ratios since he became a big-league regular with the Marlins over a decade ago. The Nats have a $12 million option on Sanchez's services for 2021, but the front office may think twice about exercising it.