Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Grabs sixth win
Sanchez (6-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over five-plus innings while striking out four in a 5-3 victory over Atlanta.
The veteran right-hander threw 57 of 97 pitches for strikes and faded in the sixth inning, serving up a two-run homer to Brian McCann before getting the hook, but fortunately for the Nats they had a three-run lead at the time. Sanchez will take a 3.80 ERA and 81:38 K:BB through 94.2 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Rockies.
More News
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Posts quality start vs. Phillies•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Improves to 5-6•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Fans eight in win•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Denied win by bullpen•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Goes six innings in win•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Picks up second win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...