Sanchez (6-6) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over five-plus innings while striking out four in a 5-3 victory over Atlanta.

The veteran right-hander threw 57 of 97 pitches for strikes and faded in the sixth inning, serving up a two-run homer to Brian McCann before getting the hook, but fortunately for the Nats they had a three-run lead at the time. Sanchez will take a 3.80 ERA and 81:38 K:BB through 94.2 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Rockies.