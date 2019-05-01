Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Handed fourth loss
Sanchez (0-4) took the loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday by allowing three runs on five hits across five innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
Sanchez has now lost three consecutive decisions as the Nationals have scored three runs or fewer in four of his six starts this season. The 35-year-old has a 5.91 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB over 32 innings, and lines up to pitch Sunday at Philadelphia.
