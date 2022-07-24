Sanchez (0-2) took the loss during Saturday's 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

Making his second start of the campaign, Sanchez loaded the bases in the first inning but escaped with just one run scoring and permitted additional runs in the second in the fourth. The 38-year-old struggled a bit with control as only 54 of 93 pitches went for strikes and he's walked two batters in both his starts. Through 10 innings, Sanchez has surrendered seven runs and 14 baserunners with nine strikeouts. He lines up to take the hill again at home against St. Louis next weekend.