Sanchez (0-1) took the loss Monday as the Nationals fell 4-1 to the Blue Jays, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

The whiffs were nice, but on a humid evening in DC, any ball the Jays put in the air off Sanchez went a long way -- all four runs for Toronto scored on solo shots. The veteran righty has had trouble with the long ball in the past, posting a 2.2 HR/9 in 2017 during a disastrous final stint in Detroit, but it's too early to assume he's headed for a repeat of his 6.41 ERA from that season.