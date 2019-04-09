Sanchez (0-1) gave up three runs on seven hits with two walks while striking out six through 5.2 innings in a loss to the Phillies on Monday.

After struggling and ultimately leaving with a hip injury in his first start, Sanchez recovered well by striking out six and walking two over 5.2 innings. Usually able to keep the ball in the yard, the right-hander surrendered two home runs that cost him a quality start. Sanchez has a 6.52 ERA and a 9:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He will take the mound for his next start Sunday against the Pirates at Nationals Park.