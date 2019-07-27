Sanchez allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings Friday against the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Sanchez certainly threw the ball well enough to earn the victory, but his offense struggled to put up enough run support, resulting in a no-decision. The 35-year-old has held the opposition to three or fewer runs in each of his last five outings, picking up three wins over that stretch. He owns a 3.63 ERA with 87 punchouts heading into his next start, which lines up for Wednesday against Atlanta.