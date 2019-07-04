Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Improves to 5-6
Sanchez (5-6) was charged with two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks over six innings in a win over the Marlins on Thursday. He struck out two.
Since starting the season 0-6 with a 5.27 ERA, Sanchez has won five consecutive decisions to pull within one win of .500. He's gone six innings in each of his last five starts, posting a 3.00 ERA during that stretch. The right-hander threw 70 of 102 pitches for strikes Thursday and induced 13 swinging strikes. Assuming the Nats go with their three studs coming out of the break, Sanchez likely won't start again until July 16 in Baltimore.
