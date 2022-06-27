Sanchez (neck) made his first rehab start Thursday for the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, striking out two over three innings while allowing one earned run on one hit and no walks.

The appearance was Sanchez's first in affiliated ball since 2020, after he opted not sign with a team in 2021 before re-signing with the Nationals on a minor-league deal in March. The 38-year-old was expected to vie for a back-end spot in Washington's Opening Day rotation, but a cervical neck impingement forced him to the injured list and kept him throwing for one month. After completing his throwing progression, Sanchez is finally pitching in games again, but he'll likely need at least two more starts in the minors to get fully stretched out. Once he makes his return from the 60-day IL, Sanchez could still be in good shape to claim a rotation spot for Washington, especially if Stephen Strasburg (rib) is still on the shelf.