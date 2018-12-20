Sanchez agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Nationals on Thursday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Nationals continue to shore up their starting pitching depth, as Sanchez joins Patrick Corbin as offseason additions to a rotation that already features Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. The soon-to-be 35-year-old right-hander enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Braves in 2018, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 135:42 K:BB in 136.2 innings of work (24 starts, one relief appearance). He figures to slot into the back of the team's starting rotation.