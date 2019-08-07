Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Moves to 7-6
Sanchez (7-6) picked up the win against the Giants on Tuesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one as the Nationals won 5-3.
Sanchez has been on a nice run of late, as this was his fifth quality start in his last seven outings -- a stretch that has seen him pick up four wins and bring his ERA down to 3.67. He's also sporting a 1.31 WHIP and a 96:31 K:BB over 112.2 innings. The veteran draws the Reds in his next start, which will come in a Monday home matchup.
