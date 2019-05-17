Sanchez (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.

Sanchez was removed from Thursday's start after 1.1 innings with left hamstring soreness, and it was quickly determined he would require a trip to the IL. The 35-year-old was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the issue, but the results are not yet known. Erik Fedde is the top option to replace him in the starting rotation next week, though the Nationals have yet to announce their rotation plans.

