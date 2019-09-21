Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Nabs 10th win
Sanchez (10-8) picked up the win in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Marlins, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out one.
The veteran right-hander failed to pitch past the fifth inning for the third time in his last five trips to the mound, but Sanchez still got enough run support to collect the win. He's scheduled for one more start in 2019, and he'll take a 3.91 ERA and 127:58 K:BB through 159 innings into Wednesday's home outing against the Phillies.
More News
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Earns ninth win•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Dealt tough loss•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Yields three homers in loss•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Fares well in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Nearly throws complete game•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Early exit in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...