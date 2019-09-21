Sanchez (10-8) picked up the win in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Marlins, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out one.

The veteran right-hander failed to pitch past the fifth inning for the third time in his last five trips to the mound, but Sanchez still got enough run support to collect the win. He's scheduled for one more start in 2019, and he'll take a 3.91 ERA and 127:58 K:BB through 159 innings into Wednesday's home outing against the Phillies.