Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Named Game 1 starter
Sanchez was named the starter for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
The decision was widely expected, but Thursday's announcement confirms that Sanchez will face the Cardinals in Game 1. Sanchez's start likely lines up Max Scherzer as the starter for Game 2 and Stephen Strasburg as the Game 3 starter.
