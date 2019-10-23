Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Named Game 3 starter
Sanchez will start Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Patrick Corbin was initially slated for Game 3, but pitched in relief during Game 1, and the team will elect to go with Sanchez's rested arm Friday. In two appearances this postseason, the 35-year-old has allowed one run off five hits and three walks while recording 14 strikeouts over 12.2 innings pitched.
