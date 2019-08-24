Sanchez (8-6) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit with two walks and six strikeouts across 8.1 innings while earning a victory against the Cubs on Friday.

The 35-year-old couldn't quite finish the job in the ninth, but this was still his longest outing of the year and quite a way to rebound from yielding five runs in his last start. Since starting the year 0-6 with a 5.10 ERA, Sanchez is 8-0 with a 3.03 ERA. That's brought his overall numbers to a very respectable level -- 3.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 130 innings this year. Sanchez will look to continue this hot stretch against the Marlins at home next Friday.