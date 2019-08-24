Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Nearly throws complete game
Sanchez (8-6) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit with two walks and six strikeouts across 8.1 innings while earning a victory against the Cubs on Friday.
The 35-year-old couldn't quite finish the job in the ninth, but this was still his longest outing of the year and quite a way to rebound from yielding five runs in his last start. Since starting the year 0-6 with a 5.10 ERA, Sanchez is 8-0 with a 3.03 ERA. That's brought his overall numbers to a very respectable level -- 3.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 130 innings this year. Sanchez will look to continue this hot stretch against the Marlins at home next Friday.
More News
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Early exit in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Yields three runs in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Will get two-start week•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Collects seventh win•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Hurls seven strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...