Sanchez (neck) hasn't yet resumed throwing, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Sanchez has been doing strength and conditioning work on his neck and back recently, but the fact that he isn't yet throwing suggests that he'll likely be forced to miss at least one more turn through the rotation. If he ultimately misses another start, Josh Rogers should continue to take his place in the rotation.
