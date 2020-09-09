Sanchez (2-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Rays after allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks across five innings.

The veteran right-hander started out by surrendering only two singles and two walks through five shutout frames, but he was pulled after giving up two singles and a hit by pitch to start the sixth inning, all of which came around to score. Sanchez has a 6.34 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB through 38.1 innings and lines up to face the Rays again next Tuesday.