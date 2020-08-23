Sanchez (1-3) allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five over seven innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Marlins.

Sanchez labored through his first four starts of the season as he was unable to limit traffic on the basepaths, but he kept the Marlins' bats quiet Sunday in his longest start of 2020. He got plenty of run support from the Nationals' offense to enter the win column for the first time this year. He now has a 6.48 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 25 innings in 2020. The right-hander will try to maintain his momentum on the road against Boston on Friday.