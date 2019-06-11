Sanchez (2-6) picked up the win against the White Sox on Monday, giving up one earned run on four hits over six innings, striking out one and walking one as the Nationals cruised to a 12-1 victory.

It was a third straight solid start for Sanchez despite logging just one strikeout, he's now given up just two earned over his last 17.1 innings. The stretch lowers his ERA to 3.92 and his WHIP to 1.39 over 59.2 innings ahead of his next start, which will see him take on the Diamondbacks in a Sunday home matchup.