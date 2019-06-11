Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Picks up second win
Sanchez (2-6) picked up the win against the White Sox on Monday, giving up one earned run on four hits over six innings, striking out one and walking one as the Nationals cruised to a 12-1 victory.
It was a third straight solid start for Sanchez despite logging just one strikeout, he's now given up just two earned over his last 17.1 innings. The stretch lowers his ERA to 3.92 and his WHIP to 1.39 over 59.2 innings ahead of his next start, which will see him take on the Diamondbacks in a Sunday home matchup.
More News
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Yields one run in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Fantastic in first win•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Activated ahead of start•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Could start Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Another bullpen scheduled•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start