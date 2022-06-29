Sanchez (neck) struck out three over 2.2 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks Tuesday in his rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Rochester.

Sanchez didn't show much control during his second rehab outing, but Nationals manager Dave Martinez told Jessica Camerato of MLB.com that the right-hander's effectiveness was hindered by the sun covering the strike zone for much of the day. He still managed to build up to 61 pitches in the start, so he may require only one or two more tune-up outings in the minors before becoming an option for the big-league rotation. Sanchez has been on the injured list all season due to a cervical neck impingement.