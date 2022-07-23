Sanchez will start Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.
Sanchez made his season debut July 14 against Atlanta, working five innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in a losing effort. Though he wasn't overly impressive in his first MLB outing since the 2020 campaign, the 38-year-old right-hander should get an extended look in the Washington rotation nonetheless, giving the dearth of appealing alternatives in the organization. Sanchez likely only warrants attention in NL-only leagues at this time.
