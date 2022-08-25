Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Mariners, giving up two hits and two walks over 4.1 scoreless innings while striking out two.

The 38-year-old needed 81 pitches (46 strikes) to record 13 outs, but he kept Seattle off the board while he was on the mound, even if he couldn't last long enough to qualify for his first win of the year. Sanchez has dropped his ERA from 7.56 to 5.72 over his last three starts, but his 28:18 K:BB through 39.1 innings on the season and his inability to provide much length put a firm ceiling on his fantasy value, even when he is pitching well.