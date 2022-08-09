Sanchez (0-5) took the loss Monday as the Nationals were downed 6-3 by the Cubs, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out three.

The 38-year-old served up homers to Nelson Velazquez and Christopher Morel, two kids nearly half his age, in the third inning and the Nats were never able to climb out of the hole. Sanchez tossed 56 of 91 pitches for strikes before exiting, and he's managed to get saddled with the loss in all five of his big-league starts this season -- not a surprise, given his 7.56 ERA and the quality of the team around him.