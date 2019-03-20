Sanchez gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

The 35-year-old hasn't been dominant this spring -- he has a 5:3 K:BB through 13 innings -- but Sanchez makes his living off weak contact, and he's been producing plenty of it, with Atlanta prospect Austin Riley's solo shot in the fifth inning being the first homer the right-hander has allowed in camp. Sanchez will take his turn as the Nats' No. 4 starter, setting him up to face the Phillies at home Apr. 1 to kick off his campaign.