Sanchez (0-5) allowed two runs (zero earned) on two hits and four walks while striking out nine over 4.2 innings Sunday in a loss to the Phillies.

Sanchez didn't surrender an earned run on the day, but two runs would cross the plate in the first inning on an error by Washington's first baseman, Jake Noll. Sanchez continues to have a rough go of it in 2019, as he was handed his fifth loss of the campaign. He sits with a 5.15 ERA and 1.66 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 36.2 innings this season.