Sanchez (0-3) yielded six runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

Sanchez coughed up three runs through five frames (all coming in the third inning) before allowing back-to-back home runs to Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar in the sixth. The veteran righty has now been tagged with a loss in each of his three starts this season, posting a 7.47 ERA and 13:6 K:BB in the process. Sanchez is currently lined up to face the Mets at home next week.