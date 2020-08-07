Sanchez is listed as the Nationals' probable starter Friday against the Orioles.
The 36-year-old hasn't taken the mound since July 27, since the three-game set in Miami was postponed last week following the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak. Sanchez allowed four runs on six hits and had seven strikeouts and one walk over five innings during his season debut.
