Sanchez (hamstring) will be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Sanchez will end up spending only a couple days more than the 10-day minimum on the IL with left hamstring soreness. The 35-year-old has a 5.10 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB through 42.1 innings (nine starts) this season.