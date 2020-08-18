Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out one.

The veteran right-hander wasn't sharp, but this was arguably his best start of the season and Sanchez was in line for his first win before Daniel Hudson served up two homers in the ninth inning. Sanchez will try again for win No. 1 as part of a doubleheader against the Marlins on Saturday.