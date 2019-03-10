Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Sharp outing against Marlins
Sanchez tossed four scoreless innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, scattering four hits and striking out one.
The veteran right-hander induced plenty of weak contact and looks nearly ready for the regular season. Sanchez almost certainly won't be able to repeat last year's 2.93 ERA with the Braves -- his FIP was nearly a full run higher, and his .255 BABIP against is due for major regression -- but he can still provide valuable innings at the back of the Nats' rotation,
