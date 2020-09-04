Sanchez allowed four runs (one earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out one across 3.1 innings Thursday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Sanchez was the victim of poor defense, but also didn't pitch particularly effectively. He allowed a home run to Rhys Hoskins, and has now surrendered at least one long ball in five of his seven starts this season. Sanchez also showcased little deceptiveness, generating only eight called strikes and six swinging strikes across 74 total pitches. For the season, he now has a 6.48 ERA with a 24:10 K:BB across 33.1 innings. He's in line to draw his next start Tuesday against the Rays.