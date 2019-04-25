Sanchez (0-3) took the loss against the Rockies on Wednesday by allowing six runs on nine hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked five.

The walks are becoming a significant issue for Sanchez as he has now issued four or more free passes in three of his five starts this season. The 35-year-old has a 6.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 20:16 K:BB over 27 innings and is likely to take the mound against the Cardinals next week.