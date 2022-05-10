Sanchez (neck) was spotted Tuesday throwing in the outfield with a team trainer, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The light catch session marks the first known throwing activity for Sanchez since he was placed on the injured list April 11 with a cervical nerve impingement in his neck. Sanchez's lack of progress over the past month prompted Washington move him to the 60-day IL last week, so he won't be eligible to make his 2022 debut with the big club until at least early June.