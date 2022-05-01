Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Sanchez (neck) has yet to be cleared to begin a throwing program, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 38-year-old was scratched from his season debut April 11 with cervical nerve impingement in his neck, and he remains sidelined from throwing nearly three weeks later. Sanchez is without a timetable for his return and shouldn't be expected back in the near future.