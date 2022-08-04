Sanchez (0-4) took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out two and walking three over 4.1 innings.

It was a rough outing for Sanchez, who threw 62 of 97 pitches for strikes and allowed four earned runs across 4.1 frames. He allowed a solo homer to Pete Alonso in the third inning, then was pulled after loading the bases in the fifth. Daniel Vogelbach ended up hitting a grand slam off Sanchez's replacement, adding three earned runs to his line. The veteran righty has yet to allow fewer than three earned runs in his four appearances and has taken the loss in each game. His ERA sits at 7.65.