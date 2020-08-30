Sanchez (1-4) allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out four over five innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Sanchez was taken deep for a three-run homer by Xander Bogaerts in the first inning, and Kevin Pillar added a solo shot in the fourth. It's the third time in six starts Sanchez has allowed five runs. He carries a 6.90 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 30 innings this season. The right-hander's next start is expected to be Thursday in Philadelphia.