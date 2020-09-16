Sanchez (2-5) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings as the Nationals fell 6-1 to the Rays. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander threw only 58 of 98 pitches for strikes and had great difficulty controlling the baserunners he allowed -- Tampa went 4-for-4 on steal attempts off the battery of Sanchez and Kurt Suzuki. Sanchez will carry a 7.38 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB into his next outing Sunday during a doubleheader in Miami.