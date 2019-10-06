Sanchez will start Game 3 of the NDLS against the Dodgers on Sunday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Max Scherzer was used for an inning out of the bullpen during Game 2 and needs an extra day of rest, opening the window for Sanchez to take the mound Sunday. Sanchez had a strong finish to the regular season with a 2.42 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across his final four starts (26 innings).