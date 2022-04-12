Sanchez (neck) won't be ready to return from the injured list for his next start, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Sanchez earned a spot in the Nationals' Opening Day rotation but hit the injured list with neck stiffness prior to making his first start of the year. He'll miss at least one more turn in the rotation, with his expected return date still unclear. Josh Rogers is expected to remain in his spot for now.
