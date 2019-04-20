Sanchez (0-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six Friday against the Marlins.

Sanchez surrendered just one run through five innings, but he ran out of gas in the sixth and gave up two before being lifted. The 35-year-old issued four walks in an outing for the second time this season, and on both occasions, he's been unable to complete six innings of work. Sanchez owns a 4.91 ERA with 17 punchouts over 22 innings heading into his next start, which lines up for Wednesday against the Rockies.