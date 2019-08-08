Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Will get two-start week
Sanchez is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Mets in New York.
Erick Fedde had been lined up to take the hill Sunday, but Sanchez will instead be the beneficiary of a two-start week with the Nationals using Thursday's off day to reshuffle the rotation. Sanchez will thus draw a matchup against a surging Mets squad that represents a more formidable threat to the Nationals' wild-card hopes than the 54-58 Reds, who Fedde is scheduled to face on Monday. Since going 0-6 with a 5.10 ERA in his first nine starts of the season before heading to the injured list, Sanchez has flipped the script upon returning May 29. In his 12 outings since, Sanchez has gone 7-0 with a 2.82 ERA.
More News
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Collects seventh win•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Hurls seven strong innings•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Grabs sixth win•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Posts quality start vs. Phillies•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Improves to 5-6•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal