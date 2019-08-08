Sanchez is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Mets in New York.

Erick Fedde had been lined up to take the hill Sunday, but Sanchez will instead be the beneficiary of a two-start week with the Nationals using Thursday's off day to reshuffle the rotation. Sanchez will thus draw a matchup against a surging Mets squad that represents a more formidable threat to the Nationals' wild-card hopes than the 54-58 Reds, who Fedde is scheduled to face on Monday. Since going 0-6 with a 5.10 ERA in his first nine starts of the season before heading to the injured list, Sanchez has flipped the script upon returning May 29. In his 12 outings since, Sanchez has gone 7-0 with a 2.82 ERA.