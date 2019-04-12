Sanchez will start against the Pirates on Saturday instead of Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Max Scherzer has been battling ankle soreness throughout the week and Thursday's off day allows Sanchez to move up a day in the rotation while still pitching on regular rest. Sanchez has given up 7 runs on 11 hits with a 9:6 K:BB over 9.2 innings during his first two starts.