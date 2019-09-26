Sanchez (11-8) allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings to earn a victory against the Phillies on Wednesday.

Since yielding seven runs in five innings on Sept. 4, Sanchez has pitched well, winning three straight with a 2.42 ERA in his last four starts. While Sanchez isn't that close to his numbers from last season, this strong finish helped him again prove he has something left to offer. With no regular-season starts remaining, he's 11-8 with a 3.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 166 innings this season.