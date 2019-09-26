Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Wins third straight
Sanchez (11-8) allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings to earn a victory against the Phillies on Wednesday.
Since yielding seven runs in five innings on Sept. 4, Sanchez has pitched well, winning three straight with a 2.42 ERA in his last four starts. While Sanchez isn't that close to his numbers from last season, this strong finish helped him again prove he has something left to offer. With no regular-season starts remaining, he's 11-8 with a 3.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 166 innings this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Nabs 10th win•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Earns ninth win•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Dealt tough loss•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Yields three homers in loss•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Fares well in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Nearly throws complete game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...