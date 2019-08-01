Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Yields four runs in no-decision
Sanchez allowed four runs on 10 hits with one walk and six strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Braves on Wednesday.
The veteran faced two batters in the sixth but gave up back-to-back doubles to end his outing. While the Nationals scored three runs against the Braves bullpen to get Sanchez off the hook, his ERA still increased to 3.80 in the no-decision. Sanchez is also 6-6 with a 1.34 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 106.2 innings this season. The veteran will be on the hill again Tuesday at the Giants.
