Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Yields one run in no-decision
Sanchez allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the White Sox on Wednesday.
The right-hander yielded a homer to Yoan Moncada with one out in the sixth, and that was the last batter he faced. Although he didn't make it through that inning, Sanchez pitched very well again. Unfortunately, the Nationals bullpen blew a late lead, costing him the win. Still, Sanchez has allowed one run in his last 12.2 innings. Overall, he has an ugly 1-6 record, but his other numbers -- 4.19 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 53.2 innings -- aren't bad. Sanchez will face the White Sox again on the road Monday in his next start.
