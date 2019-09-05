Sanchez (8-7) allowed seven runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Wednesday.

There was no amazing comeback for the Nationals on Wednesday, which saddled Sanchez with a rough loss. He had been pitching very well lately, but tossing up a season-high three homers helped hand Sanchez his first loss since May 10. He owns a 4.11 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 140 innings this season. Sanchez will start again at the Twins on Tuesday.