Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Yields three homers in loss
Sanchez (8-7) allowed seven runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Mets on Wednesday.
There was no amazing comeback for the Nationals on Wednesday, which saddled Sanchez with a rough loss. He had been pitching very well lately, but tossing up a season-high three homers helped hand Sanchez his first loss since May 10. He owns a 4.11 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 140 innings this season. Sanchez will start again at the Twins on Tuesday.
