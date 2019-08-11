Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Yields three runs in no-decision
Sanchez allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in five innings Sunday, striking out three batters in the win over the Mets. He did not factor in the decision.
All three runs that Sanchez allowed came during a rough second inning and he gave up just two hits the rest of the way. The 35-year-old now owns a 3.75 ERA and 99:42 K:BB over 117.2 innings in 2019. Looking for his eighth win of the year, he'll face the Brewers at home on Saturday.
